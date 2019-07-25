Home

Fayette Pike Location - Montgomery
1301 Fayette Pike
Montgomery, WV 25136
304-442-2123
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
O'Dell Funeral Home
Montgomery, WV
Troy and Dolores Johnson

Troy and Dolores Johnson Obituary
TROY "JACK" and DOLORES JOHNSON, Troy "Jack", age 92, passed away Tuesday July 16, 2019 at Golden Living Center in Glasgow. Jack's wife Dolores Hall Johnson passed away April 1, 2018.
Jack was retired from AEP. He was the son of the late Troy and Lavada Shultz Johnson. He was a Navy Veterean of WW II.
He and Dolores were married for 68 years.
Jack is also predeceased by brothers Bill and Dickie Johnson; sisters Dorothy Ellis, Frances Melvin and Margaret Giles.
Surviving: sisters Judy Kaercher and Ruby Marshall and brothers Larry Johnson and J. C. Johnson.
Dolores Hall Johnson was the daughter of the late Ruby and Nellie Hall and also preceded in death by her brother Kenneth "Duck" Hall.
She is survived by brother Frankie Hall.
A joint memorial service for Jack and Dolores will be held at 1p.m., on Saturday July 27, 2019 at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery with Vernon Hicks officiating. The family suggests donations to the Humane Society in their memory. Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 25 to July 27, 2019
