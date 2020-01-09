|
TROY AUGUST SIMLEY, 68, was born May 14, 1951, to the late Phillip and Oretha Simley in Eagle, W.Va. He departed this life and went home to be with his Lord in the early morning hours on December 31, 2019, at home with his wife, daughter, grandson, lifetime friend, and sister-in-law by his side.
He was a member of Emmanuel Tabernacle Church of Page, where he gave his life to Christ and was baptized on May 12, 2019.
Troy attended and graduated from Montgomery High School where he was a star athlete. After high school, he was drafted into the United States Army where he served three years active duty. He then joined the National Guard and served another 15 years. He was a hard-working man that loved working with his hands. During his lifetime, he worked for Appalachian Power, Valley Camp Coal Company, Union Carbide and at the time of death was an employee of Dow Chemical where he worked for 30 years.
Troy enjoyed gathering with family and friends. He made everyone laugh and never met a stranger. His favorite pastime was playing with his grandchildren, cooking and watching cooking shows, hunting, fishing, and anything outdoors. He had a servant's heart and would help anyone in need.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Phillip Simley Jr., William Simley, Charles Simley, and James Simley; sister, Isabelle Godfrey.
Troy leaves to cherish his memory, his loving and devoted wife, Carol; daughters, Felicia Simley Jean of Garner, N.C., and Tikisha Simley of Deepwater; son, Marshall Jean aka the boyfriend, of Garner, N.C.; brothers: Robert (Carolyn) Simley of Dallas, Texas, Richard (Cyndy) Simley of Wesley Chapel, Fla.; sisters, Geraldine Thompson of Long Beach, Calif., Sylvia Robinson of Detroit, Mich., Frances McGigor of Detroit, Mich., Deborah (Ike) Whiting of Detroit, Mich., and Darlene Simley of Detroit, Mich.; only granddaughter, Eboni Overby of Raleigh, N.C.; grandsons, MyChall Simley of Deepwater, Larry Overby and Marshall Jean, both of Garner, N.C.; brother/sister-in-love, James and Geral Scott of Deepwater; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends, all of whom he dearly loved.
Homegoing Celebration will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Brookside Ministries, Mount Carbon, with Rev. William I. Kinney officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow. Viewing will be from 11 a.m. till time of service at the church on Saturday.
O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneral home.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 9, 2020