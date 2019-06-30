

In loving memory of TYLER JAMES SMITH, 18, of Elk River: Tyler was a 2019 graduate of Herbert Hoover High School and Carver's welding program, where he received recognition for his excellent workmanship. Tyler was a hard worker and loved his job at Amherst Madison.

Through high school, he volunteered / worked at Charleston Kanawha Humane Association. Tyler grew up on the Elk River and was saved and baptized at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church.

Tyler was a caring friend, a devoted brother, and a perfect son. Tyler enjoyed spending time fishing, four wheeling, and hunting with friends. He especially enjoyed rebuilding Chevy trucks with his dad.

Tyler will be remembered by his ability to make others smile, willingness to always extend a helping hand, his honorable character, and heart of gold.

Left to cherish his memory are his proud parents, Joe and Lisa Smith; his sisters, who he loved and protected, Hannah Makaila, Abigail, and Annabelle; various grandparents, uncles, aunts; and many friends.

The service will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, at Hafer Funeral Home, Pinch, with a visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations.

