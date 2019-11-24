Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Dell Funeral Home - Fayette Pike
1301 Fayette Pike
Montgomery, WV 25136
304-442-2123
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
O'Dell Funeral Home - Fayette Pike
1301 Fayette Pike
Montgomery, WV 25136
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
5:00 PM
O'Dell Funeral Home - Fayette Pike
1301 Fayette Pike
Montgomery, WV 25136
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tyler Seacrist
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tyler Seacrist


1995 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tyler Seacrist Obituary

TYLER SEACRIST, 24, of Valdosta, Ga., died suddenly on Saturday, November 16, 2019, in Clyattville, Ga., as a result of an accident at work.
Born in Charleston, W.Va., on March 7, 1995, he grew up in Chelyan, W.Va., then moved with his family to Louisa, Ky., where he graduated from Lawrence County High School in 2013.
In the summer after high school graduation, Tyler met Morgan Clement in West Virginia and they were married on August 27, 2014, in Moultrie, Ga. About this same time, he got to fulfill his lifelong dream of serving his country by joining the U.S. Air Force. He was stationed at Moody Air Force Base in 2014 where he served as an Air Crew Flight Equipment technician. Tyler loved his time in the USAF and was well respected by his fellow airmen. He left the Air Force in August of this year.
Hot Rods and Classic Cars were his favorite pastime and he frequently attended and hosted car shows with friends.
Survivors include his wife, Morgan Seacrist of Valdosta, Ga.; his father, Brad Seacrist of Louisa, Ky.; his mother, Janice Seacrist of West Virginia; his brother and sister-in-law, Zach and Melanie Seacrist of Harrington, Del.; and his grandparents, Edward and Gail Seacrist of Crown Hill, W.Va.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Randall "Daddeo" Boyd.
A Celebration of his Life will be on Tuesday, November 26, at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, W.Va., from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m., with a service at 5 p.m., with Rev. Daniel Saylor officiating. His remains will be laid to rest at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow, W.Va.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odell funeralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tyler's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -