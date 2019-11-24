|
TYLER SEACRIST, 24, of Valdosta, Ga., died suddenly on Saturday, November 16, 2019, in Clyattville, Ga., as a result of an accident at work.
Born in Charleston, W.Va., on March 7, 1995, he grew up in Chelyan, W.Va., then moved with his family to Louisa, Ky., where he graduated from Lawrence County High School in 2013.
In the summer after high school graduation, Tyler met Morgan Clement in West Virginia and they were married on August 27, 2014, in Moultrie, Ga. About this same time, he got to fulfill his lifelong dream of serving his country by joining the U.S. Air Force. He was stationed at Moody Air Force Base in 2014 where he served as an Air Crew Flight Equipment technician. Tyler loved his time in the USAF and was well respected by his fellow airmen. He left the Air Force in August of this year.
Hot Rods and Classic Cars were his favorite pastime and he frequently attended and hosted car shows with friends.
Survivors include his wife, Morgan Seacrist of Valdosta, Ga.; his father, Brad Seacrist of Louisa, Ky.; his mother, Janice Seacrist of West Virginia; his brother and sister-in-law, Zach and Melanie Seacrist of Harrington, Del.; and his grandparents, Edward and Gail Seacrist of Crown Hill, W.Va.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Randall "Daddeo" Boyd.
A Celebration of his Life will be on Tuesday, November 26, at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, W.Va., from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m., with a service at 5 p.m., with Rev. Daniel Saylor officiating. His remains will be laid to rest at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow, W.Va.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odell funeralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 24, 2019