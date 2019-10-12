|
|
|
UFA MAE SWEET, 84, of Dublin, Ohio, passed away October 9, 2019, at Riverside Methodist Hospital. Service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, October 14, at Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to The , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 12, 2019