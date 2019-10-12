Home

Snodgrass Funeral Home
4122 Maccorkle Ave Sw
South Charleston, WV 25309
(304) 768-7324
Service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Snodgrass Funeral Home
4122 Maccorkle Ave Sw
South Charleston, WV 25309
UFA MAE SWEET, 84, of Dublin, Ohio, passed away October 9, 2019, at Riverside Methodist Hospital. Service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, October 14, at Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to The , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 12, 2019
