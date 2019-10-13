Home

Snodgrass Funeral Home
4122 Maccorkle Ave Sw
South Charleston, WV 25309
(304) 768-7324
Service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Snodgrass Funeral Home
4122 Maccorkle Ave Sw
South Charleston, WV 25309
Ufa Mae (Mallory) Sweet

Ufa Mae (Mallory) Sweet Obituary

UFA MAE (MALLORY) SWEET, 84, of Dublin, Ohio, passed away on October 9, 2019, at Riverside Methodist Hospital.
She was born in South Charleston on August 13, 1935, to the late William Martin and Opal Julia Mallory. Ufa lived 72 years of her life in South Charleston and Winfield, WV, until moving to Dublin, Ohio, to spend her remaining years being a part of her granddaughter, Skye's life.
Ufa enjoyed cooking, especially baking, and taking care of family and friends. Ufa was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in South Charleston and attended Powell United Methodist Church in Powell, Ohio. She was a very loving mother. Her favorite thing to do since moving to Ohio was spending time with her granddaughter, Skye, and doing crossword puzzles together.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, H.T. Sweet; brothers, Randy and William Martin (Bill) Mallory; sister, Kay Mallory.
Ufa is survived by her sons, John Wesley Burgy of South Charleston, Albert Ross "Mackie" McCutcheon of South Charleston and William Martin McCutcheon and his wife, Chrystal Jane McCutcheon of Powell, Ohio; granddaughter, Gabrielle Skye McCutcheon of Powell, Ohio; brothers, James Mallory of Missouri City, TX, Robert "Bobby" Jack Mallory of Ironton, Ohio, Leo Mallory of Seebert, WV, and Ronald Mallory of Hurricane, WV.
A Service to Honor the Life of Ufa will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, October 14, at Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston, with Rev. Stephen White officiating. Burial will follow in Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston. Family and friends may visit one hour prior to the services at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to The , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Memories of Ufa may be shared by visiting snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary.
Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 13, 2019
