VADA MARIE LINVILLE, 85, of Tornado, went to her heavenly home Thursday, December 5, 2019.
Vada is survived by her four children, Gary Linville, Maryian Sloan, Greg (Tresa) Linville and Angie (Butch) Jones; grandchildren, Gari Ann Boggs, Bradley Linville, Stephanie Sydnor, Hannah Jones, Rachel Jones, Spencer Linville and Cierra Bare; great-grandchildren, Miranda Jarrell, Joshua Boggs, Ronnie Anderson, Seth Anderson, Adam Boggs, Bryce Boggs, Lilly Boggs, Sophia Ferrell-Jones, and Adam Bare; and one due in January; one great - great - grandchild, Isabelle Jarrell; sister, Louise Broughton; and many nephews and nieces.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Carlleal; parents, Howard and Stella Browning; brothers, Linford, Clifford, Bernie, Franklin, James and Jack; sisters, Alice Nelson, Faye Nelson, Irene Stone and Jean Johnson.
In the ocean of heaviness, thanks to all the buoys. Those who helped, whether it was in prayer, a kind word, hug, just being there and the physical help. Also to Hospice Nurse Lori; caregivers Ellen Moore, Diana Coffman and many others, you gave us rest for a bit, may God bless you.
Vada was a spunky little lady who was straight forward and always made people laugh. In the end, she showed such great courage. We will miss her greatly.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, December 8, at Orchard Hills Memory Gardens, Yawkey, with Pastor Frank Chapman officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd., W., Charleston, WV 25387.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneral home.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, W.Va., has been family owned since 1950.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 7, 2019