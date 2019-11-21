Home

Handley Funeral Home - Danville
439 Phipps Ave.
Danville, WV 25053
(304) 369-0718
Valda A. Bias

Valda A. Bias Obituary

VALDA A. BIAS, 89, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at Hubbard House West in South Charleston.
Valda was a long-time member of First Baptist Church of Madison, and a former active member of Mission Circle at the church and the Wildwood Garden Club in Madison.
She was preceded in death by her middle son, Kenneth of Madison; her parents, Rev. Dabney and Eva Adkins of Logan County; and a sister, Joyce Holloway of Sequim, Wash.
Valda is survived by Bill Bias, her loving husband of nearly 70 years; her daughter, Cathy (Mike) Wagner of Ocala, Fla.; her son, John (Barbara) Bias of Chapmanville; her grandson, Chris (Brooke) Wagner of Greensboro, N.C.; granddaughter, Amy (Daniel) Winefordner of Lexington, Ky.; a sister, Lanora (Charlie) of Atlanta, Ga.; three great - grandchildren; two nieces; and a nephew.
A family memorial service for Valda will be conducted at a later date by Handley Funeral Home of Danville, W.Va., and officiated by Rev. Jim Butcher of Madison Baptist Church.
The family would like to thank Rev. Butcher for his continued support and Hubbard Hospice House West for the loving care they provided.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 21, 2019
