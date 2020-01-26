|
|
VALERIE ANN DAVIS, crossed over the rainbow on her 67th birthday, Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Hubbard Hospice House West, South Charleston, following a sudden illness..
Valerie retired from Goodwill Industries after 30 dedicated years due to health reasons. She loved dogs, crocheting, listening to her favorite music, and watching movies.
She was preceded in death by her father, James Keller; first husband, Vaughn Slone; and her two beloved dogs, Ebony and Bear.
Surviving is her loving husband of 25 years, Robert Lee Davis of Winifrede; mother, Lularine Ingram of St. Albans; sisters, Vicky Fouty (Jim) of Charleston, Cathy Fuller (Brad) of Coshocton, OH, and Susan Hardesty-Ritenour (Jeff) of Mineral City, OH; and many other extended family and friends
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m.. Monday, January 27, at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans. with Rev. Dr. Archie Snedegar officiating. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donation to Kanawha Hospice Care at 1606 Kanawha Blvd West, Charleston WV 25387, in her memory.
You may visit Valerie's tribute page at bartlett nicholsfuneralhome.com to share condolences or memories with the family.
Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans, is honored to serve the Davis family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 26, 2020