VALERIE MARIA HARRIS, 48, of St. Albans, formerly of Spencer, died Thursday, January 2, 2020, at her home.
She was born in Parkersburg, the daughter of Peggy J. Holland Harris of Spencer and the late Corlis Willard Harris Jr.
She was a radiologic technologist at Charleston Area Medical Center. She was a graduate of the University of Charleston and State College. She was a member of First Baptist Church.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by a daughter, Taylor Mareia Goodall of St. Albans; one sister, Veronica Stover of Spencer; one niece; and one nephew.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her grandfathers and grandmothers.
The body was cremated. Graveside service was held at Clover Cemetery, with Rev. Mark Wood officiating.
John H. Taylor Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 9, 2020