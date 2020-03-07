|
VALLIE LEA COBB, 79, of Yawkey, went home to be with her Savior on Thursday, March 5, 2020.
She was a member of the McCorkle Freewill Baptist Church and also attended Emmons Freewill Baptist Church.
Vallie was preceded in death by her father, Onal Miller; mother, Dorothy Hughes; brother, Bernard Miller; sisters, Dean McCallister, Sadie Miller and Arbutus Clark; and son, Paul McCallister.
She is survived by her husband, Ross (Sam) Cobb; children, Charles McCallister (Amy), Angel Chinn (Steve), Sandie Davidson (Jimmy), Sarah Breedlove (Chuck), Robert McCallister (Rita), Kerry McCallister (Darlene), step-children, Bo Cobb (Kim) and Brenda Kidd; daughter-in-law, Meghan; 25 grandchildren and 25 great - grandchildren.
A graveside service will be 4 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at Orchard Hills Memory Gardens, Yawkey, with son and Pastor Robert McCallister officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W., Charleston, WV 25387.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneral home.org.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 7, 2020