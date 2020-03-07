Home

Curry Funeral Home
2097 Childress Rd
Alum Creek, WV 25003
(304) 756-3111
Graveside service
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
4:00 PM
Orchard Hills Memory Gardens
Yawkey, WV
Vallie Lea Cobb

Vallie Lea Cobb Obituary

VALLIE LEA COBB, 79, of Yawkey, went home to be with her Savior on Thursday, March 5, 2020.
She was a member of the McCorkle Freewill Baptist Church and also attended Emmons Freewill Baptist Church.
Vallie was preceded in death by her father, Onal Miller; mother, Dorothy Hughes; brother, Bernard Miller; sisters, Dean McCallister, Sadie Miller and Arbutus Clark; and son, Paul McCallister.
She is survived by her husband, Ross (Sam) Cobb; children, Charles McCallister (Amy), Angel Chinn (Steve), Sandie Davidson (Jimmy), Sarah Breedlove (Chuck), Robert McCallister (Rita), Kerry McCallister (Darlene), step-children, Bo Cobb (Kim) and Brenda Kidd; daughter-in-law, Meghan; 25 grandchildren and 25 great - grandchildren.
A graveside service will be 4 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at Orchard Hills Memory Gardens, Yawkey, with son and Pastor Robert McCallister officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W., Charleston, WV 25387.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneral home.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, W.Va., has been caring for families since 1950.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 7, 2020
