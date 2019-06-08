

On June 7th, 2019, the heavens gained another angel. VAUGHAN "EDDIE" JARRETT, 76, of Pinch, passed away after a long battle with cancer.

Eddie was a dedicated member and trustee of Elkview Baptist Church. He dedicated his life to be a servant of God, loving Husband, Father and Grandfather. He served in the United States Navy on the USS Wasp. He enjoyed spending his days with his loving wife Carolyn, being with his brother G.C. in the shop, camping with his great friends and spending time on a lake fishing.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbur and Gay Jarrett, and brother, Robert Jarrett.

Eddie is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Carolyn Jarrett; sons, Chris (Kara) Hughes and Eric (Amber) Jarrett; brothers, Raymond (Robin) Jarrett, GC (Joann) Jarrett, Steve (Brenda Jarrett); sisters, Pauline Bays and Gail Logan; grandchildren Caden, Kendall, Noah, Reagan, and Brantley.

Service will be 3 p.m. Sunday, June 9th, at Elkview Baptist Church, with Pastor Charles Bias and Pastor Cliff Curry officiating. Burial will follow in Elk Hills Memorial Park, Big Chimney, with military rites being conducted by American Legion Post 61, Clendenin.

Visitation will 1:30 to 3 p.m. prior to the service at the church.

Online condolences may be viewed at www.haferfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 8 to June 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary