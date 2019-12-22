|
|
VELDA BUTTA, 97, of Chesapeake, W.Va., passed away December 20, 2019, three days prior to her 98th birthday.
Velda was born in Kanawha County, near Cabin Creek. She was a teacher at Dakota Elementary and several Chesapeake elementary schools. She loved and was loved by all her students and spoke of them frequently. She was a life-long member of the Chesapeake Woman's Club and was given the honor of being citizen of the year in her home town.
She was a loving wife and mother.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Butta; son, Vincenzo "Jim" Butta; and son-in-law, Frank Lorea.
She is survived by her daughter, Nella Lorea; daughter in-law, Linda Butta. Velda will be missed greatly by her grandchildren, Joseph Butta, Elizabeth Kelley, Steve Lorea and Robert Lorea. She was blessed to have nine great - grandchildren, Johanna Harrison, Daniel Kelley, Stevie Marie Lorea, Jordan Lorea, Jensen Lorea, Jack Lorea, John Steven Lorea, Josie Lorie and Jorgie Lorea. Velda also loved her four great - great - grandchildren, Weston Harrison, Ryker Harrison, Averie Lorea and Aeris Lorea.
Services will be held Monday, December 23, at Pryor Funeral Home in East Bank, W.Va. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until service at noon. Burial will follow at Floral Hills Garden of Memories.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 22, 2019