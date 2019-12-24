|
VELMA JEAN LOWE, 73, of Mt. Nebo, passed on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at her home.
She was the daughter of Charlie and Edna Harvey Roach.
She was preceded in death by her parents; children, Jerry Lowe Jr. and Timothy Lowe; siblings, Lacy Roach, Cecil Roach, Carl Roach and Charles Roach Sr.; and fur baby, Tippy Lou.
She is survived by her children, Edna (Dave Scutty) Miller, Patricia (Michael) Murphy, Terry (Kim) Lowe, Robin (Orville) Bailey, Melissa (Brian Leggett) Lowe, and Gary (Tracy) Lowe; siblings, Wanda Scott, Drema Osborne, Twila Brewster, Ray Roach, Paul Roach, Bobby Jo Roach, and Earl Roach; 15 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.
Graveside services were held at 2 p.m. Monday, December 23, at Wallace Memorial Cemetery. Pastor Charles Williams officiated.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 24, 2019