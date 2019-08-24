|
VELMA EUDORE "DOODLE" RIDDLE, 87, of Scott Depot, daughter of the late Orville and Evelyn Withrow, died Thursday at home after a long illness.
She was a retired Letter Carrier for the U.S. Postal Service and had also owned and operated a market research company. Doodle enjoyed playing Bridge with Senior Citizens. She loved to travel and had visited all 50 states as well as numerous foreign companies. She was an avid WVU fan as well as an avid bowler.
She will be sadly missed by her family as she dedicated her life to helping others. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Theodore Withrow.
Surviving, beloved husband of 67 years, Arnold Riddle; son, Jerry Riddle (Connie), Debbie Riddle Watkins, Barbara Dotson (Jon); sister-in-law, Janet Withrow; 10 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren.
Service will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, with Pastor Jesse Waggoner officiating. Entombment will be in Tyler Mt. Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Friends my call from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the mortuary.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W, Charleston, WV 25387.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Aug. 24, 2019