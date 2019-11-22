|
VERDA EVALEE
LEADMAN, 91, of Hurricane, WV, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at Hubbard House West after a short illness.
Verda was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Donzie Leadman.
Survivors include, son Roger Leadman of Midlothian, VA, and daughters Dianna Chapman (Evert) and Devonna Chaney (Rick), both of Hurricane. Grandchildren include Heather Crouch (Mike), Leigh Ann O'Dell (Sam), both of Hurricane, Marnie Leadman of Fairfax, VA, and Scott Leadman of Midlothian, VA, and five great-grandchildren, Grace, Seth, Carson, Parker and Peyton, all of Hurricane, WV.
Funeral services will be held at 12 Noon on Monday, November 25, at Allen Funeral Home, with Pastor Blair Hayes officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. till 12 p.m., prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hubbard House West, c/o Kanawha Hospice, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W., Charleston, WV 25387.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 22, 2019