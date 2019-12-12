|
VERNA G. ORNDORFF, age 97, of Hughes Creek, passed away December 9, 2019, peacefully at home. She was born August 11, 1922, to the late Ernest and Emma Myers.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond "Bob"; brother, Dempsey Myers; sisters, Marie Stone, Martha Oliver, and Mary Kelly.
Verna is survived by her son, Raymond (Shannon) Orndorff; grandchildren, Misty Orndorff, Ray (Marsha) Orndorff, Philip (Mary) Orndorff; great-grandchildren, Alana Chancellor, Morgan Orndorff, Sarah Schoolcraft, Joseph Orndorff, Elizabeth Orndorff, Philip Orndorff, Shannon Orndorff, and Tyler Thibadeau.
She was a dedicated and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. He family adored her. Verna was a member of the Hughes Creek Community Church. She held an unwavering faith in God that she enjoyed sharing with others.
Service will be at 1 p.m. on Friday at the Hughes Creek Community Church, with Pastor Gary H. Tucker officiating. Burial will follow in Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens at Glasgow. Friends may call one hour prior to service at the church.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odell funeralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 12, 2019