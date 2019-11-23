|
VERNON RAY ROLLINS, 90, of Lizemores, W.Va., passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on November 20, 2019.
Born March 16, 1929, in Jodie, W.Va., he was the son of the late Bernard and Pearl Rollins. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Rollins.
Vernon proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps.
Vernon is survived by his daughters, Emma Davidson, Rhonda (John) Borders, Debra (John) Osborne, Patricia (Kip) Foster, Judith Waugh, Pamela Rollins; grandchildren, John Ray Davidson, Brian (Angela) Davidson, Melissa (Philip) DeMello, John Vernon Osborne, Adam Foster, Stephen Foster, Tara Waugh; and 12 great-grandchildren.
A funeral will be held 1 p.m. Monday, November 25, at Pennington Smith Funeral Home, Gauley Bridge, W.Va. Friends may gather with the family at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www. penningtonfuneral.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 23, 2019