VERNON WAYNE GRIFFITH, 75, of Sandyville, passed away June 26, 2019, at Eldercare of Ripley following a long illness. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at Roush Funeral Home in Ravenswood, W.Va. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Saturday, June 29, from 12 to 2 p.m., time of service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Drift Run Cemetery, c/o Delores Parsons, 3211 Copper Fork Road, Sandyville, WV 25275.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 28 to June 30, 2019