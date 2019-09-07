Home

POWERED BY

Services
Handley Funeral Home - Danville
439 Phipps Ave.
Danville, WV 25053
(304) 369-0718
Calling hours
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Handley Funeral Home - Danville
439 Phipps Ave.
Danville, WV 25053
View Map
Service
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Handley Funeral Home - Danville
439 Phipps Ave.
Danville, WV 25053
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vickie Stewart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vickie Kay Stewart


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vickie Kay Stewart Obituary
VICKIE KAY STEWART, age 59, of Williams Mountain, was born February 19, 1960, and passed away September 1, 2019, after a sudden and unexpected illness.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bethel and Helen Cook of James Creek.
Vickie is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Billy John Stewart.
Vickie was the fifth of eight siblings: Nada Marlene Pauley (Gary), Chester Wayne Cook (Bo-Bernadine), Patricia Mae Cook (Stanley), Hazel Darlene Asbury (James), Stephen Douglas Cook (Carman), Danny Ray Cook (Tina), Delores Jean Gibson (Jeffrey). She loved them all deeply.
Vickie was the mother of Billy John Stewart II (Melissa), Amanda Annette Cook Collins (Barry), Carrie Ann Porterfield (Daniel), Ricky Lee Stewart (fianc Emily), and Jenna-Kay Lilly (fianc Andrew).
Her memory will be forever cherished by those who called her grandma: Payge Ann Stewart, Preston Adam Lilly, Jenna Kay Lilly, Jordan Bailey Stewart, Sierra Ann Porterfield, Destenie Lee Stewart, Daysha Dawn Stewart, Gunnar Speed Stewart, Addyson Renee Stewart, and Elijah Clinton Stewart; five step grandchildren, Summer Sheridan, Natalie Porterfield, Devin Williams, Sierra Williams and Bryson Sater; and great - grandchild, Adam James Lilly.
Vickie was a long time member of The Van Volunteer Fire Department, and a tremendous caregiver to her dear sister, Patricia Cook. She was an amazing lady with a zeal for life, a giving heart, a tremendous smile, and a powerful voice. She enjoyed helping people and could often be found offering a helping hand to those in need. She will be dearly missed by the entire Van and Wharton communities where she lived her entire life.
Service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, September 8, at Handley Funeral Home in Danville, W.Va., with the Reverend Matthew Johner presiding. Burial will follow in Workman Cemetery at Bald Knob.
Friends may call one hour prior to the service.
You may express your condolence to the family at www.handleyfh.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vickie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now