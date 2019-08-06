|
|
VICKIE MARIE EIKLER (BALSER), 63 of Mammoth passed away on Friday, August 2nd, 2019 at CAMC Memorial CPICU.
She spent her life as a caretaker for her mother in law and her husband. She loved being outdoors and enjoying nature.
She was preceded in death by her lifelong husband of 40 plus years, Herbert 'Herbie' Eikler; parents, Laura & Tom Balser and sister, Linda Balser of Pond Gap.
She is survived by her sister, Connie (Harold) Balser of Pond Gap; brothers, James (Betty) of Montgomery, Allen R. (Debbie) Balser of Mammoth; Larry (Helen) Balser of Pond Gap; Charles 'Chuck' (Debbie) Balser of Mammoth. A special niece, whom she thought of as her own daughter, Sonya Balser of East Bank; along with several nieces & nephews and a host of other family members and friends.
Services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 7th at Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, 600 Old Fort St. Cedar Grove with Pastor James Balser officiating. Burial will follow the services at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.
Visitation will be 11 to 1 pm service time at the funeral home Wednesday.
Condolences may be sent to the family via www.cookefuneralhome.com
Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove is serving the Eikler family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2019