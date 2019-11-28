|
|
VICKIE SLATER, 62, of Charleston, passed away November 23, 2019.
Vickie was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Preceded in death by her loving husband, Harold Ray Slater; father, James Fowler; brother, Rodney Fowler; grandson, Aaron Slater.
Surviving are sons, Shawn Travis Fields and Marc Slater, both of Charleston; mother, Linda P. Fowler; brother, James Fowler Jr. of Kenna; sister, Lisa Fowler Holmes of Grapevine; nine grandchildren; six nieces and a nephew.
Funeral Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, November 30, at Sissonville Community Church, Wolf Pen Drive, with Pastor Jerry Walls officiating. Burial will follow in Fowler Cemetery, Wolf Pen Drive.
Visitation with the family will be 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, November 29, also at the church.
The family will accept online condolences at cpj funeralhome.com.
Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Slater Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 28, 2019