VICKIE SUE LOVEJOY, 62, of Clendenin, formerly of St. Albans, gained her wings on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
She is survived by her husband, Allen Lovejoy; son, Mark Perry; daughter, Edna Lovejoy; brothers, Larry Perry, Buckie Perry, James "Jimbo" Perry, Ricky Perry; sisters, Jenny McNeeley, Sandy Karl, Saundra Lester; and grandchildren, Mason Seafler, Addison and Harrison King.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, October 3, at Farrar Memorial Baptist Church in Rand, with Jack Tucker officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Burial will follow at Montgomery Memorial Park in London.
The family would like to thank hospice and Fidler & Frame Funeral Home, Belle, W.Va.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 2, 2019
