VICTOR LEE "VIC" MEANS, 71, of Charleston, passed away July 7, 2019, at home.
Vic was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Searl Ray and Juanita Carol (Comer) Means; his sister, Sharon Stierwalt; and his his loving dog, Lilly.
He is survived by two brothers, Allen (Tami) Means of Covington, Ga., and Jeff f (Dayle) Means of Charleston, and many nephews and nieces.
Vic served in the U.S. Army for three years and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. Vic loved fishing and hunting, but in his later years, he just enjoyed watching and feeding the wildlife. He was a Cincinnati Reds fan, WVU fan and loved watching NASCAR. He will truly be missed by everyone that knew and loved him.
A small graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, July 26, at the Comer Cemetery.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 21 to July 23, 2019
