Victor Noe Obituary
VICTOR NOE, 94, of McConnell, went home to be with his Lord and Saviour on January 18, 2020, at his residence. Services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, January 24, at Freeman Funeral Home. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, January 23, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be made to Faith Independent Baptist Church Mission Fund, 555 Pine Street, Logan, WV 25601. Freeman Funeral Home, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 22, 2020
