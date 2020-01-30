|
|
VICTORIA FAITH (STONE) HARRIS, "Vicki," 57, of Ripley, passed away on January 25, 2020, at Ruby Memorial Hospital after a sudden illness.
Vicki was born on July 11, 1962, in Charleston, to Barbara And Jim Stone. Vicki's life was full of accomplishments. After retiring from the USPS, she discovered her passion for travel nursing and was able to explore the country helping others with her soulmate, David Marion, by her side. He supported her dreams and waited at the finish line of all her races.
Vicki's legacy lives on through her daughters, Stacy (Matt Bridgette), Alexandria Harris (Tom Jiao), and Lucinda Harris (Jeffrey Patton); David's daughter, Laura Beth (Paul Franckowiak); loving grandchildren, Lydia, Amelia, Margaret, Charlotte, and Samuel; sisters, Teri, Samantha, Jama, Angela, Debra, Jodi and Tracy; Aunts and Uncles, Ruby, Karen, Tommy, Larry and Ron; and many close friends.
Vicki was selfless until the end as an Organ Donor for her sister Jama and others. Her spirit is alive and well in the people she impacted.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Melissa Stone.
The family invites friends to the memorial at Blossom Dairy at 904 Quarrier Street, Charleston, W.Va., on Friday, January 31, from 5 to 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donation in Victoria Harris' name to The CAMC Foundation via memorial link or to become an organ donor.
If you'd like to read more about Vicki's impressive life, visit bit.ly/vickimemorial .
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 30, 2020