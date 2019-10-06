Home

Victoria Louise Westfall Milam

Victoria Louise Westfall Milam Obituary

VICTORIA LOUISE (WESTFALL) MILAM, of South Charleston, passed away on September 28, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Tori Louise Johnston, and maternal grandparents, Eugene and Louise Parsons.
She is survived by her mother, Zona Parsons of Nitro; daughter, Ashleigh Short (son-in-law, Lee Short) of Sissonville; son, Joshua Hill of Charleston; and two grandsons, Jesse and Sammuel Short of Sissonville.
There will be a private service at a later date.
Cooke Funeral Home in Nitro, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 6, 2019
