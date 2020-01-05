|
|
Dr. VICTORIA S. TIMBAYAN (n e Santos), of Mt. Carbon, died surrounded by her family on December 31, 2019. She was 74 years old.
Victoria is survived by her husband, Dr. Adin L. Timbayan of Mt. Carbon; children, Dr. Marie Isabel T. Green and husband Steven of Pinch, and Aladdin John Timbayan and wife Melissa of Morgantown; her four grandchildren, Ashley Reese G. Green, Ella C. Green, Henry J. Timbayan and Miles C. Timbayan; sisters, Carmelita Manubay of Wilmington, Del., and Guillerma Almario of the Philippines; brothers, Jose Santos of Seaford, Del., and Florentino Santos of Canada; her loving sister-in-law, Olivia Timbayan of the Philippines; and many other nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her grandson, Asher J. Green of South Charleston; her parents, Lope Santos and Remedios Serrano of the Philippines; and her sister, Teresita Francisco of Maryland.
Victoria was born on April 11, 1945, in Malabon, Philippines, to Lope Santos and Remedios Serrano. She graduated from the University Santo Tomas, the Catholic University of the Philippines, with a medical degree in 1969. She married fellow medical student Adin Timbayan in 1972 and the couple moved to the United States of America where she completed her Residency in Anesthesia at Beth Israel Hospital, Newark, N.J.
In 1978, the young couple moved to Mt. Carbon, where they raised their family and practiced medicine together in nearby Montgomery for over 35 years. She was a member of the St. Anthony's Shrine / Immaculate Conception Catholic parish in Boomer and Montgomery. She was a proud and caring grandmother who loved spending time with her grandchildren. Her children remember her as a driven, brilliant woman and a loving mother who encouraged them to pursue their goals.
Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020, at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, W.Va., where a Christian Wake Service will be held at 7 p.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at the St. Anthony's Shrine Catholic Church in Boomer. Father Dominik Baok will officiate the ceremony. Burial will take place at Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Victoria's life.
Expressions of sympathy can made at www.odellfuneralhome.com.
Flowers and condolences can be sent to 1301 Fayette Pike W, Montgomery, WV 25136.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 5, 2020