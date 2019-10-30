|
VINCENZO "JIMMY" BUTTA, age 79, of Chesapeake, died October 26, 2019, in Charleston, after a prolonged illness.
He was born March 25, 1940, in Crown Hill. He was the son of Velda Butta and late WV Hall of Fame baseball coach, Joe Butta of Chesapeake. He was a graduate of East Bank High School, passionate angler and proud father and grandfather.
Vincenzo is survived by his mother, Velda; son, Joseph of Chesapeake; daughter, Elizabeth of Campbells Creek; ex-wife, Linda of Campbells Creek; and sister, Nella Lorea of Boomer. Vincenzo will be missed by his loving grandchildren, Johanna Harrison and Daniel Kelley of Campbells Creek and great-grandchildren, Weston and Ryker Harrison.
Visitation will be held at Pryor Funeral Home in East Bank, W.Va., from 10 a.m. to 12 noon on Friday, November 1, followed by the burial at Memorial Gardens in Glasgow.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Kanawha Hospice Care.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 30, 2019