VINCENZO "JIMMIE" LUCCI, 96, completed his journey upon this earth on Friday, October 4, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born December 15, 1922, in Montgomery, to Caterina and Giovanni Lucci, deceased.
Jimmie was a retired coal miner, WWII veteran and long standing member of the Knights of Columbus.
He was preceded in his death by his loving wife, Bethel; eldest daughter, Vicki Underwood; and grandson Michael. Also, his siblings: Lillian, Pete, Joseph, Patti and Jackie. His sisters: Angie, Rosemary, Elaine, and brother, Cottie remain. He is survived by his three daughters: Gina Boone (Jay), Kathryn "Kitty" Cooper (Bob), and Kim Hall (Eugene). Also, son-in-law, Garland Underwood.
Jimmie was the proud grandfather of seven grandchildren: Andrea Lefkay (Joe), Bryan Boone (Natalie), Matthew Cooper (Julie), David Cooper (Tamara), Jacob Cooper (Cathleen), Sarah Hall (Greg), and Patrick Cooper (Alexis). He delighted in his seven great - grandchildren: Kathryn Chmelik (Jonathan), Dasha Cooper, Aidan Cooper, Wyatt Champlain Cooper, Nicholas Cooper, Lachlan Cooper and Xander Cooper. He was blessed with two great - great - grandchildren: Genevieve and Nicholas Chmelik.
Jimmie will be interred with his beloved wife in a special prayer gathering of his family with a celebration of his life to be determined at a later date.
Because he was the proud son of immigrants, he requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the legal defense fund for those immigrants left stranded seeking refuge at our southern borders. Please make these donations to Las Americas Immigration Advocacy Center: las-americas.org.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 9, 2019