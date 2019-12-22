|
|
VIOLA JANE (ODIE/OLY) STEPHENS JUSTICE, 94, died Wednesday, December 12, 2019, shortly after midnight from complications related to Alzheimer's disease. She was a resident at Elmcroft Senior Living, Teays Valley, WV.
She leaves her daughter, Mary Jeanette, and son, James (Jim) Donald Jr., along with her grandchildren, Brooke Nicole Starghill and husband Eric, Summer Beth Tabor and husband Chuck, and Colton James Justice. She is also survived by great-grandchildren, Eva Janae and Evelyn Joy Starghill, and Sophia Morgan Tabor; sister, Maxine Salmon; sister-in-law, Anna Margaret Justice, and many special nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, James Donald in 2006; daughter, Marcella Sue in 2001; and great-grandson, Evan Jacob in 1994. Her parents were Cecil and Sallie Gobel Stephens of Grayson, KY, where Viola was born and raised. Likewise preceding her were four of her siblings, George (G.R.), Christina Schultz (and husband Karl), Bob/Dennis (R.D.), and preschool-aged Judy; sister-in-law, Ethel Ashworth and brothers-in-law, Rudolph Justice and Bill Salmon.
A Christian and member of Hebron Baptist Church, Greenbank, WV, Viola's focuses were her family, friends, and church. Her favorite scripture was Psalm Chapter 91 that she often quoted from memory even in recent months. She was well-practiced in expert homemaking, and her favorite holiday was Christmas where she really shined with her baking and candy-making skills. Hobbies included quilting, crocheting, knitting, gardening and singing. Her lovely voice allowed her to participate in choirs, quartets, duets and such. Few knew she played guitar; however, all who knew her cherished her grand sense of humor. Vacationing often in Florida provided respite and extra joy until moving to Cass, WV, which gave her ultimate happiness. She loved the mountains.
Viola's family is very appreciative to the staff at Elmcroft whom she loved and who made her truly satisfied there. Thank you to HospiceCare that had just begun to assist.
In kindness to her family, she had previously made full arrangements with Snodgrass Funeral Home of South Charleston, WV. Her children and grands met at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens for committal.
Should anyone wish to offer a remembrance, please consider your personal charities or HospiceCare of Charleston, 1606 Kanawha Blvd., W., Charleston, WV 25387-2536.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 22, 2019