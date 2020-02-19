|
|
VIOLET DEAN LONG, 92, of Charleston, WV, passed away on February 16, 2020, at the Marmet Center in Charleston.
Born on June 9, 1927, in Wayne County, WV, she was a daughter of the late Leslie Dean and Zuma Ward Dean. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Clayton Long; her daughter, Sandra Lynn Long; and sister, Pansy Carter.
Violet enjoyed making arts and crafts and regularly sold them at various state festivals where she often took home 1st place blue ribbons.
She is survived by her children, Cecilia Marie Long (Charles Tillis) of Kanawha City and Tina Dawn Long of Charleston, and two grandchildren, Candace Marie Long of Durham, NC, and Cara Emily Tillis of Raleigh, NC.
The family would like to thank the staff at Marmet Center for their amazing care of Violet. Funeral Services will be held at 12 p.m. on Thursday, February 20, at Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home in Charleston. The family will welcome friends one hour prior to services. Burial will follow at Spring Hill Cemetery in Charleston.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.cpjfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 19, 2020