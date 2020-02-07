Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Violet Moats
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Violet Faye Moats

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Violet Faye Moats Obituary

VIOLET FAYE MOATS, 76, of Cross Lanes, passed away peacefully at home on February 2, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John Robert and Minnie Bertha Carter; siblings, Wanda, Edward, and John Paul Cater, Frances Hatcher, Martha Tolliver, and Norma Riddle.
She is survived by her children, Melissa Burdette (Tom) and Jonathan Moats; grandson, Jason Allen Burns (Samantha); siblings, Patty Lusk (Alvin), Ruth Smith (Ted), James Cater (Lorinda), Fred Carter (Brenda), and Danny Carter (Brenda).
Violet was an avid seamstress and crafter. She will be missed dearly by those that loved her.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Violet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -