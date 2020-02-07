|
VIOLET FAYE MOATS, 76, of Cross Lanes, passed away peacefully at home on February 2, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John Robert and Minnie Bertha Carter; siblings, Wanda, Edward, and John Paul Cater, Frances Hatcher, Martha Tolliver, and Norma Riddle.
She is survived by her children, Melissa Burdette (Tom) and Jonathan Moats; grandson, Jason Allen Burns (Samantha); siblings, Patty Lusk (Alvin), Ruth Smith (Ted), James Cater (Lorinda), Fred Carter (Brenda), and Danny Carter (Brenda).
Violet was an avid seamstress and crafter. She will be missed dearly by those that loved her.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 7, 2020