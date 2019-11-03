|
VIOLET MAE (ELLIS) CRADDOCK, 85, loving daughter, sister, aunt, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, went to be with her LORD on Friday, October 25, 2019.
Born in Charleston, West Virginia, on August 27, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Tom and Bessie Ellis of Alum Creek, West Virginia. Violet was one of eight daughters who blessed the Ellis family.
Violet was a retiree of the Chesapeake and Potomac Telephone Company where she spent nearly 30 years, finishing her career as a Manager there. She and her husband, Roy, called several places home during their lifetime, including West Virginia, Florida, and South Carolina. Regardless of where home was, the thing Violet enjoyed most was spending time with family. She also enjoyed her roses, cooking for others, and dancing, though nothing quite compared to her love for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by three loving children, Roy Evert Craddock III (Phyllis) of Leesburg, FL, Steven Lee Craddock (Janet) of Alum Creek, WV, and Jeffrey Scott Craddock (Marianne) of Simpsonville, SC. Violet also had six grandchildren, Jennifer Haynes (Carlus), Jason Craddock (Lisa), Greg Craddock, Jessica Frye (Bryan), Stephanie Lockaby (Josh), and Natalie Craddock Williams (Jamie). She was also blessed by four great-grandchildren, Mason, Kynan, Teagan, and Ava. She is also survived by five sisters, Joyce Creech of Avon Park, FL, Edna Bair of Rock Hill, SC, Ann Atwater of Leesburg, FL, Evelyn Lowman of Avon Park, FL, and Gail Droddy of Avon Park, FL.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Virginia Tyler and Betty Moore.
A visitation will be held at 12 noon Saturday, November 9, at Forks of Coal Missionary Baptist Church in Alum Creek, WV, followed by the Memorial Service at 1 p.m.
For those wishing to send flowers, please send them to Steve Craddock at 65 Bon Ami Drive, Charleston, WV 25309.
In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to the SC Chapter of the at https://www. alz.org/sc.
Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www. thomasmcafee.com.
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Southeast Chapel, Simpsonville, SC.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 3, 2019