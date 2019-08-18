|
VIOLET PHALA FERNATT was born on March 18, 1917, in Morris, WV, to Okey and Rosa (Rapp) Davis.
She departed this earth on August 7, 2019, in Zephyrhills, FL, after a short illness. She was 102.
She moved to the Paint Creek area as an adult and was a 70-year resident of Hansford, West Virginia, before moving to Wesley Chapel, Florida, 7 years ago where she passed away after a short illness.
She was a longtime member of Old Kanawha Baptist Church in Pratt, WV.
She had a strong faith in God and was never without a smile and a kind and reassuring word. Her sweet spirit and soothing manner were unrivaled. She enjoyed gardening, fishing, cooking, and watching the Food Network, but nothing compared to the unwavering love she had for her children.
She was preceded in death by her parents Okey and Rosa (Rapp) Davis, husbands Jim Beckett and Carlos (Tom) Fernatt, sister Beulah Davis and brothers Royal and French Davis, daughter Jackie Beckett Olivent, sons Virgil and Kenneth Beckett, and Randy Fernatt.
She is survived by son Paul (Linda) Fernatt of Wesley Chapel, Florida; sister Verlene Coffman of Richwood, WV; granchildren Pamela (Calvin) Long, Angie (Greg) Burkhalter, Cynthia (Steven) Jesse, John (Paula) Hatcher, Kedrick (Tracy) Beckett, Darla Miles, Christopher (Stephanie) and Olive Fernatt, and Seth and Elizabeth Davis. Great-granddaughters Alana and Norah Davis lived nearby and spent much time with their Mawmaw Violet and love her dearly. Violet had more than 30 great and great-great grandchildren.
Dear family members and friends who loved her and will miss her are Joe Boyd, Jean Sheets, Debbie Otto, Susan and Sam Davis, and Ruth and Al Asbury. Interment will be at a later date at Montgomery Memorial Park in London, WV.
Burial preparations are being performed by Whitfield Funeral Home in Zephyrhills, FL.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 18 to Aug. 20, 2019