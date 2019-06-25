Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Violet Walker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Violet Walker

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Violet Walker Obituary
VIOLET ELOISE WALKER, 82, of Seth, WV, went home to be with the Lord, on June 23, 2019, at the Hillcrest Health Care Center, Danville, WV. She was born February 21, 1937, in Whitesville, WV, a daughter of the late Henry and Gracie Mae Vealey Buzzard. In addition to her parents, she preceded husband, James William Walker, brother, Holbert Buzzard.
She is survived a sister, Wanda Griffy; children, Richard Walker, Rosella Walker, Jaquatta Walker-Hager, Loretta Walker, Victoria R. Smith; great grandchild, Jamar A Hager.
Visitation will be Wednesday, from 6 to 9 at the church.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Thursday, June 27, at Keith Full Gospel Church, Keith, WV, Pastor June Ferrell, Officiating and Interment will be at Pineview Cemetery, Orgas, WV.
Online condolences at www.armstrongfuneralhomewv.com
Armstrong Funeral Home is in charge of arrangments.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 25 to June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries