VIOLET ELOISE WALKER, 82, of Seth, WV, went home to be with the Lord, on June 23, 2019, at the Hillcrest Health Care Center, Danville, WV. She was born February 21, 1937, in Whitesville, WV, a daughter of the late Henry and Gracie Mae Vealey Buzzard. In addition to her parents, she preceded husband, James William Walker, brother, Holbert Buzzard.
She is survived a sister, Wanda Griffy; children, Richard Walker, Rosella Walker, Jaquatta Walker-Hager, Loretta Walker, Victoria R. Smith; great grandchild, Jamar A Hager.
Visitation will be Wednesday, from 6 to 9 at the church.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Thursday, June 27, at Keith Full Gospel Church, Keith, WV, Pastor June Ferrell, Officiating and Interment will be at Pineview Cemetery, Orgas, WV.
Armstrong Funeral Home is in charge of arrangments.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 25 to June 27, 2019