

VIRGIL HUDSON, 77 of Racine, passed away June 7, 2019, at home after a long illness.

Born July 12, 1941, in Dotson Hollow, Fosterville, he was a 1960 graduate of Sherman High School, Seth. He was a retired coal miner and certified blaster for the mining industry. His passion was restoring vintage cars and he also enjoyed being in the woods and hunting.

He was preceded in death by his loving maternal grandparents, Jim and Gilda Dotson, who raised him in Dotson Hollow; his father, Virgil Hudson; and his mother, Ella Mae Dotson Cremeans.

Surviving are sons: Charles "Chuck" (Diane) Holstein of Cleveland, Texas, James (Kerri) Hudson of Keith, Jeffrey Hudson of Fosterville, Brian Hudson of Racine; stepdaughters: Samantha Cadle of Whitesville and April Cook of Seth; siblings: Vernon Cremeans of Charleston, Rosemary (Frank) Purdue of Racine, Harold (Mary) Cremeans of Racine, Carl Cremeans of Charleston; many grandchildren, great - grandchildren, and nieces and nephews; dear friends: David and Ann Warren of Fosterville; and his very loving caregivers: Missy and Kay.

A celebration of life will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, at Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet, W.Va., where the congregation will be invited to share memories and stories from Virgil's life. Entombment will follow in Pineview Cemetery, Orgas.

Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 9 to June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary