VIRGIL NATHANIEL JEFFREY, 88, of Hewett, West Virginia, passed through Heavens gates to meet his Lord and Savior face to face on September 18, 2019. He was surrounded by his loving family when he left this life.
Virgil was born to Walter and Bertie Jeffrey on October 11, 1930, in Jeffrey, West Virginia. Virgil had six sisters, Ruby Olsen, Rosetta Martinez, Esther Bias, Ruth Miller, Sue Knox and Josephine Hileman; and two brothers, Reggie and Billy Jeffrey.
After high school, Virgil joined the Navy where he served four years as a 3rd Class Gunners Mate on the U.S.S. Mispillion during the Korean War. During this time he was stationed in San Francisco, California, and served three tours in Japan.
Virgil married the love of his life, Dollie Albright on May 5, 1955, and was married for 64 years at the time of his death. They lived in Cleveland, Ohio, from 1955 to 1975, and during this time, Virgil worked at Lindsey Wire Weaving Company. In 1975, Virgil and Dollie moved to Hewett, West Virginia, where Virgil spent the remainder of his life. Virgil worked as a union coal miner for Omar Mining Company from 1975 to 1995 before retiring.
Virgil was a loving father to Mike Jeffrey (Carol), Jane Jeffrey Proctor (Larry) and Rick Jeffrey (Janice); a devoted grandfather to eight grandchildren, Rick and Jerry Jeffrey, Brandon, Ryan, Adam, and Matthew Proctor, Sean and Jenna Jeffrey, as well as a great - great - grandfather to 10 great - great - grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, September 27, at the Meadow Fork Freewill Baptist Church in Hewett, West Virginia.
Funeral services will also be held at the Meadow Fork Freewill Baptist Church at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 28, with Pastor Cecil Johnson officiating.
Burial will be at the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery in Dunbar, West Virginia, on Monday September 30, 2019.
Arrangements by Handley Funeral Home in Danville.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 25, 2019