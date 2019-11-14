|
Virgil Ray Akers Sr.
VIRGIL RAY AKERS SR., of DuPont City, age 90 and 362 days, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Born on July 26, 1928, in Ward, W.Va., Virgil was the third of seven children born to Roy Sr. and Virginia Akers. He grew up in the coal mining camp in Ward where he attended Ward Jr. High. He then attended East Bank High where he played baseball and football. He managed the Valley Camp Stores Co. for over 40 years at Ward and then Shrewsbury where he made many lifelong friendships. He also worked for Pennsylvania and WV Mine Supply and Ross-Willoughby Co., a division of Valley Camp.
Virgil was a great husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, friend and a role model to his family. He was a stubborn and impatient man who took life as it was dealt to him, good and bad. A man who believed that being nice to everyone was easy and free. An honest and generous man who believed in right and wrong. A man who would give you the shirt off his back, never expecting anything in return. A man who knew the value of hard work and respected those who worked hard. A man who never wanted to be the center of attention, letting others have it. A man who didn't need to be right, but just wanted to do the right thing. He got great joy from watching his grandchildren take part in sports. He always showed and had great respect for the miners who frequented the company stores. He was an avid bowler for many years until a knee injury sidelined him. In the last few years, he took a liking to the Rand Community Senior Center where he enjoyed having dinner and socializing with fellow seniors from around the area. He was a life member of the Moose #1444 of Charleston.
Preceding Virgil in death, in addition to his parents, are brother James Akers, and sisters Goldie Null, Helen Tucker, and Faye Johnson.
Survivors include his wife of 65.7 years, Jennie Curatolo Akers; daughter Janie (Rocky) Hackworth, son Virgil "Sug"; grandchildren Jon Hackworth, Alyssa Irvin, and Resa Akers, and great - grandchildren, Brayden and Mark, all of Florida. Surviving brothers are Roy "Hobo" (Brenda) of Charleston and Mike (Judy) of DuPont City, and a host of nieces and nephews.
In Virgil's honor, there will be a gathering of family and friends on Saturday, November 16, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., at the Belle Town Hall.
Those wishing to donate in memory of Virgil, can do so to the Rand Seniors, 5701 Church Drive, Rand, WV 25306.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 14, 2019