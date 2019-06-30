|
VIRGINIA A. KING, of Charleston, passed away on June 22, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles E. King Jr.; daughter, Karen R. King; and son-in-law, David M. Whiting.
Surviving, daughter, Andrea M. Whiting; grandsons, Zachery Hill; and great-grandson, Christian Hill.
Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston, W.Va., is serving the family. There will be a graveside service at St. Matthews Episcopal Church, Charleston, at a later date.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 30 to July 2, 2019