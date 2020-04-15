|
|
VIRGINIA ELLEN "GINNY" (WILLIAMS) ATKINS, 82, of South Charleston, passed away on April 9, 2020, after a short illness.
She was a homemaker and a Registered Nurse, a graduate of St Mary's School of Nursing (1959). Many of her years were spent raising two active boys and supervising a loving husband. Before staying home to care for her family, she worked at Charleston General Hospital and, during their college years, she was the Nursing Director at the Red Cross Chapter.
She was preceded in death by her two sons, Brian (1988) and Glenn (2010); father, Carl Williams; nephew, Richie Williams; father-in-law, Murl Atkins; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Ginny is survived by her mother, Virginia Williams (100) of Oak Hill; Kenneth Atkins, her husband of 59 years; sisters, Judith Archer Smith of Hurricane, Ethel Williams of Oak Hill; brother, Sam (Kathy) Williams of Cumming, Ga.; nieces, Erica D'Angelo of Frederick, Md., Anne Coldren of Pittsburgh, Pa., Erin Lindenberg of Virginia Beach, Va., Kristy Geiger of Henrico, Va.; nephew, Jason Williams of Scottsdale, Ariz.
Due to COVID-19 local and federal regulations and restrictions, the family held a private family service to Honor the Life of Ginny. Inurnment was in Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.
Memories of Ginny may be shared by visiting snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Apr. 15, 2020