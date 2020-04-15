Home

POWERED BY

Services
Snodgrass Funeral Home
4122 Maccorkle Ave Sw
South Charleston, WV 25309
(304) 768-7324
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Atkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia (Williams) Atkins


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia (Williams) Atkins Obituary

VIRGINIA ELLEN "GINNY" (WILLIAMS) ATKINS, 82, of South Charleston, passed away on April 9, 2020, after a short illness.
She was a homemaker and a Registered Nurse, a graduate of St Mary's School of Nursing (1959). Many of her years were spent raising two active boys and supervising a loving husband. Before staying home to care for her family, she worked at Charleston General Hospital and, during their college years, she was the Nursing Director at the Red Cross Chapter.
She was preceded in death by her two sons, Brian (1988) and Glenn (2010); father, Carl Williams; nephew, Richie Williams; father-in-law, Murl Atkins; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Ginny is survived by her mother, Virginia Williams (100) of Oak Hill; Kenneth Atkins, her husband of 59 years; sisters, Judith Archer Smith of Hurricane, Ethel Williams of Oak Hill; brother, Sam (Kathy) Williams of Cumming, Ga.; nieces, Erica D'Angelo of Frederick, Md., Anne Coldren of Pittsburgh, Pa., Erin Lindenberg of Virginia Beach, Va., Kristy Geiger of Henrico, Va.; nephew, Jason Williams of Scottsdale, Ariz.
Due to COVID-19 local and federal regulations and restrictions, the family held a private family service to Honor the Life of Ginny. Inurnment was in Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.
Memories of Ginny may be shared by visiting snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -