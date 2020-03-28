|
|
VIRGINIA BURNETTE WISEMAN, 97, of Summersville, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at the Ansted Nursing Home.
She was born at Vaughn, Nicholas County, to the late Lewis and Stella Lucas Bandy.
She was preceded in death by husbands Sterling Burnette and Ray Wiseman; sisters, Victoria Brown, Flora Hampton and Dora Truman; one brother, Floyd Bandy; and stepson, Charles Ray Wiseman.
She is survived by her sons, David Burnette (Sheila) of Beech Glen and Tom Coleman (Rhonda) of Oak Hill; stepdaughters, whom she considered like her own daughters, Pat Stanley (Tom) and Nancy Smith (Dale). She is also survived by several grandchildren, great - grandchildren and great - great - grandchildren. She is also survived by special nieces and nephews Phyllis Cook, Carol Truman, Tom Truman, Gene Brown and Dennis Brown.
She attended Memorial Methodist Church in Summersville and was a member of Swiss Baptist Church in Swiss.
Due to the COVID-19 virus situation, a private service will be held with burial to follow at the Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.
A special thank you to the employees of the Ansted Nursing Home for the love and care they have shown Mommaw Jenny and also to the folks at Hospice who have been supportive during this time. We love you.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www. penningtonfuneral.com.
Pennington - Smith Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Wiseman family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 28, 2020