VIRGINIA C. TURLEY, age 96, of Johnson City, Tenn., passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Governor's Bend Assisted Living, Erwin, Tenn.
She was a native of South Charleston, W.Va., and is the daughter of the late Claudius Orville Raines and Shirley Hartman. Mrs. Turley was a loving homemaker and was one of the first women to be hired at Union Carbide during the war years. Her contributions while working in the lab were essential to the effort to support her husband and the country during that critical time. She is of the Baptist faith.
In addition to her parents, Virginia was preceded in death by her loving husband, William J. Turley; and her children, Carole Lynn and William J. Turley Jr.
Virginia C. Turley leaves behind to cherish her memory: Son, Kenneth C. Detherage Jr.; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.
The family will hold a private committal service in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans, W.Va.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www. valleyfuneralhome.net or on Facebook at https://www. facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin.
These arrangements are made especially for the family and friends of Virginia C. Turley through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Avenue, Erwin, Tenn.; phone 423-743-9187.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Apr. 11, 2020