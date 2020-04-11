Home

POWERED BY

Services
Valley Funeral Home
1085 North Main Avenue
Erwin, TN 37650
(423) 743-9187
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Turley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia C. Turley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia C. Turley Obituary

VIRGINIA C. TURLEY, age 96, of Johnson City, Tenn., passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Governor's Bend Assisted Living, Erwin, Tenn.
She was a native of South Charleston, W.Va., and is the daughter of the late Claudius Orville Raines and Shirley Hartman. Mrs. Turley was a loving homemaker and was one of the first women to be hired at Union Carbide during the war years. Her contributions while working in the lab were essential to the effort to support her husband and the country during that critical time. She is of the Baptist faith.
In addition to her parents, Virginia was preceded in death by her loving husband, William J. Turley; and her children, Carole Lynn and William J. Turley Jr.
Virginia C. Turley leaves behind to cherish her memory: Son, Kenneth C. Detherage Jr.; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.
The family will hold a private committal service in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans, W.Va.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www. valleyfuneralhome.net or on Facebook at https://www. facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin.
These arrangements are made especially for the family and friends of Virginia C. Turley through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Avenue, Erwin, Tenn.; phone 423-743-9187.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Apr. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -