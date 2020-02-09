Home

O'Dell Funeral Home - Fayette Pike
1301 Fayette Pike
Montgomery, WV 25136
304-442-2123
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
O'Dell Funeral Home - Fayette Pike
1301 Fayette Pike
Montgomery, WV 25136
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
1:00 PM
O'Dell Funeral Home - Fayette Pike
1301 Fayette Pike
Montgomery, WV 25136
Virginia Carroll Obituary

VIRGINIA CARROLL, 95, of Smithers, passed away on February 6, 2020.
She was born in Clay County on February 24, 1924, to the late Sebert and Ethel Brown Dawson.
Along with her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Jesse W. Carroll Sr.; son, Sebert Carroll; daughter, Drema Carter; son-in-law, Keith Thomas; daughter -in-law, Letha Carroll.
She was a member of Campbell Memorial Baptist Church, Smithers, and attended Oakland Church of God. She was a happy homemaker.
She is survived by her children, Phyllis Thomas of Glen Ferris, Jesse Carroll, Jr., of Martinsburg, Marsha Turner of Spartansburg, S.C.; sister, Janet Bragg; adopted sister, Marsha; grandchildren, Tina, Nicole, Angie, Jesse III, Heather, Michelle, Leighanna; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Jacob, Issac, Sydney, Carly, Drew, Takya, and Ciara.
Service will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, February 11, at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, W.Va., with Pastor Robert Van Fossen officiating. Burial will follow at Montgomery Memorial Park, London. Friends may call from 6 to 9 p.m. on Monday at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odell funeralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 9, 2020
