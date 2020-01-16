Home

Virginia Deeds
Graveside service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
1:00 PM
Montgomery Memorial Park
London, WV
Virginia "Gail" Deeds

Virginia "Gail" Deeds Obituary

VIRGINIA "GAIL" DEEDS, 78, of Diamond, went home to be with the Lord on January 12, 2020, at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston, following a courageous battle against cancer.
She was a homemaker and formerly worked for Hospice Care.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Dony "Tony" Deeds Sr.; sisters, Marie Quinn and Georgia Stewart; and grandson, Ronnie Walls Jr.
Surviving are her sons, Dony Deeds Jr. of Belle, Calvin (Kathy) Deeds of South Carolina; daughters, Toni (Ray) Mace of Belle, Lori Walls of Campbells Creek; sister, Rita (Kevin) Sparkman of East Bank; five grandchildren; 10 great - grandchildren; and a host of family and friends she loved dearly.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, January 17, in Montgomery Memorial Park, London, with Bishop Bartholomew Perry officiating. There will be no visitation.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked to send donations to the Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston.
Please visit our website fidlerandframefuneralhome.com to send the family online condolences or sign the guest book.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 16, 2020
