Kimble Funeral Home
80 S Main St
Franklin, WV 26807
(304) 358-7898
Virginia "Ginny" Gillespie

Virginia "Ginny" Gillespie Obituary
VIRGINIA "GINNY" DOVE GILLESPIE, 84, of Franklin, WV and formerly of Buckhannon, WV, passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019 at her home. The family will receive friends from 6 til 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 24, at Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin. The family will receive friends from noon til 2 p.m., Wednesday, September 25 at Tennerton United Methodist Church in Tennerton, WV, where a funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grant Memorial Hospice or the ().
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 24, 2019
