VIRGINIA "GINNY" DOVE GILLESPIE, 84, of Franklin, WV and formerly of Buckhannon, WV, passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019 at her home. The family will receive friends from 6 til 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 24, at Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin. The family will receive friends from noon til 2 p.m., Wednesday, September 25 at Tennerton United Methodist Church in Tennerton, WV, where a funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grant Memorial Hospice or the ().
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 24, 2019