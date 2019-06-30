

VIRGINIA "JENNA" (HADDY) BSHARAH asleep in the Lord on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House West.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Alexander Haddy and Freda (Risk) Haddy; husband, Ernest Bsharah; daughter and son-in-law, Donna and Alan Risden; sisters, Mae (Philip) Michael, Emmaline (Russell) Ellis, Ethel Haddy, Louise Haddy, Mary Elizabeth (Tony) Lapa, Charlotte (Naseeb) Rahall; and brother and sister-in-law, John A. and Josephine Haddy.

Left to treasure her memory are her daughter, Emily; son, Ernest (Ann); grandchildren, Scott (Lauren Gates) Risden, Ashley (Chris) Smith, Megan, Jenna, and Brent Bsharah; godson, Norman A. Bsharah; sisters-in-law, Georgia Lee Howard, Delores Bsharah, Harriet Bsharah; brother-in-law, Michael Howard; many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews; and lifelong friends, Lorena Ammar and Mary Husson.

Jenna dearly loved her family, church, cooking, playing cards, solving word puzzles, and traveling, during which there were hilarious adventures. She grew up living with her brother and sisters. After graduating from Stonewall Jackson High School, she worked full-time with her beloved brother John and his wife Josephine, who loved her like a daughter. That is when her cooking career began. She also worked at Haddy's Food Market, Haddy's Prime Beef, and Ellis Supermarket in the deli.

Jenna worked her entire life for her church, cooking for every event. She was a member of the St. George Ladies Guild, Shums Il Bir charitable organization, and Club 21. She was a talented actress, taking part in many skits for various fundraisers. She loved her soap operas and was not to be disturbed while they were on. She was an absolute joy to be around, with her wonderful sense of humor and wealth of knowledge.

Many thanks to the nurses and doctors at CAMC General Neuro-Science ICU and to Hubbard Hospice House West for their excellent care of our sweet Jenna.

The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, June 30, at St. George Cathedral, Lee and Court St., Charleston, with Trisagion prayers at 7:30 p.m. Funeral service to honor Jenna will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 1, at the Cathedral, with visitation one hour prior to the service; Rev. Fr. Joseph Hazar and the Very Rev. Fr. Olof Scott officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. George Orthodox Foundation, P.O. Box 2044, Charleston WV 25327 or Hubbard Hospice House West, 4605 MacCorkle Ave. SW, South Charleston WV 25309.

