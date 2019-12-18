|
|
VIRGINIA ANN "PATSY" (BUCKLEY) HAGER, 89, of Charleston, was born on July 30, 1930, into the arms of Ernest and Margaret Buckley in Ward, W.Va. On December 12, 2019, she left this life at the Hubbard Hospice House to rejoin her parents and seven siblings who preceded her in death.
Virginia got married and left home at 19 to help support her husband through college. After 10 years of marriage, they were blessed with their first child, Mary. Three years later, they had their second blessing, Jane. Virginia was a homemaker who not only took care of her husband and children, but constantly kept in contact with her siblings and their children. She was a true matriarch and touched the lives of everyone around her. Virginia was an excellent cook, a talented seamstress, and enjoyed team bowling.
After her divorce, she reinvented herself and started working for Kanawha Valley Bank. She continued as a banker for 17 years until her retirement in 1995. She spent her time in retirement as a devoted Grammy and longtime member of the Women's Circle at Elizabeth Memorial United Methodist Church in Charleston.
In 1999, she was diagnosed with dementia and courageously fought it for the rest of her time on Earth, never losing her zest for life. In 2013 she moved into Eastbrook Center, where she enjoyed visiting with loved ones and formed relationships with other residents and caregivers. Although dementia altered her abilities to verbally communicate as the disease progressed, she always conveyed exactly how she felt. She never stopped being herself which was evident during time spent with her.
Virginia may not be in our physical presence anymore, but her spirit will always be in the hearts of those who love her.
Virginia is survived by two of her brothers, Bob Buckley (Arlene) of California, Ike Buckley (Judy), of Florida; daughters, Mary Halen (Tim) of Charleston, Jane Prendergast (Paul) of Gaithersburg, Md.; grandchildren, Maggie Wheeler (Pat) of Charleston, Emily Halen of Charleston, Patrick Harper (Yasmeen) of Shepardstown, David Harper of Martinsburg, and Molly Prendergast of Gaithersburg, Md. Virginia was blessed to meet her great - granddaughter, Yara Harper, before she passed. She is also survived by many wonderful nieces and nephews, having a special relationship for many years with her niece, Amy Buckley, of Chattanooga, Tenn. The family would like to also express our deepest gratitude to Virginia's niece, Gale Buckley, for extending a helping hand and often visiting Virginia during her time at Eastbrook.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations are made to the "Adopt a Resident" program for the Holidays at the Eastbrook Center in Charleston. Contact Sherry Williamson, Activities Director, at 304-925-4771 ext. 2528 for more information.
Service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, December 21, at Elizabeth Memorial United Church, Charleston. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston, W.Va., is handling the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 18, 2019