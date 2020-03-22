Home

Virginia Johnson Bernard


1944 - 2020
Virginia Johnson Bernard Obituary
VIRGINIA JOHNSON BERNARD, 75, of West Columbia, W.Va., passed away March 19, 2020, at the Kobacker House, Columbus, Ohio. Per Virginia's request, there will be no service at this time and burial will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Liver Foundation, 39 Broadway, Suite 2700, New York, NY 10006. Arrangements provided by Foglesong - Casto Funeral Home, Mason, W.Va.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 22, 2020
